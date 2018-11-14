By Trend

The US General Electric has completed the delivery of the first cargo of main equipment, including two gas turbines and two generators for new power units being built as part of the modernization of the Takhiatash thermal power plant in Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

The project envisages construction of two combined-cycle units with total capacity of 580 megawatts. The launch of the first stage of the combined-cycle units is scheduled for 2020.

The GE project is implemented in partnership with South Korean EPC contractor - a consortium of Hyundai Engineering and Hyundai Engineering and Construction.

Complex supply of equipment to the Takhiatash thermal power plant is already the second large-scale project of GE as part of the modernization of the energy sector of Uzbekistan. At the end of 2017, Uzbek president attended inauguration of a new combined cycle steam and gas unit with capacity of 370 megawatts based on GE equipment at the Tashkent thermal power plant.

Presently, the installed capacity of the Takhiatash thermal power plant is 730 megawatts. The first power unit was commissioned in 1956, and the last (the fifth) unit in 1990.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz