By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The South Korean delegation expressed an intention to build a 10 MW solar power plant (SPP) in the Baidibek region of Kazakhstan.

Akim of the Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with a delegation of South Korean businessmen headed by the director of the company "KK-KIUNSEN" John Young Sun.

They discussed the implementation of investment projects in the region, according to the press service of the regional akimat.

The head of the region said that South Korea is a country with advanced technology, agriculture and manufacturing. He expressed convinction that in the future it will be possible to establish contacts in these areas, as well as strengthen friendly relations between the two countries. Turkestan region is the most favorable region for the development of entrepreneurship. In addition, for investors who want to work and create new projects in the region, various benefits and opportunities are provided, Tuimebayev concluded.

In turn, the guests expressed their intention to build a 10 MW solar power plant in the Baidibek district. The project cost is 7.4 billion tenge ($ 19.86 million). The total area of the plant to be built in the village of Zhambyl will be 1,200 hectares. As many as 50 new jobs will be created within this project.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea were established immediately after Kazakhstan gained independence - as early as of January 28, 1992. Embassy of South Korea in Kazakhstan was opened in Almaty in 1993, and Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul was opened in 1996.

Kazakhstan and South Korea are strategic partners and are at the stage of active deepening of their relations.

National economies are complementary. The mentality of two country peoples, ancient customs, beliefs and even Kazakh and Korean languages are very similar.

Kazakhstan and Korea share long-term interests, a common understanding of responsibility for international security and stability in Asia.

There is a bilateral Friendship and Cooperation Group between the parliaments of the two countries.

The volume of trade between Kazakhstan and South Korea is about $ 2 billion. Kazakhstan intends to establish cooperation with Korea in the field of new and digital technologies, in the field of industrialization, medicine and other areas.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz