A multifunctional technology park, called Oklon, will be created in Tashkent, and projects for manufacture of new types of products, materials and components will be implemented in the park, Uzbek media reported.

The technology park will be created in Shaykhontohur district.

The Uzbek government instructed Uzpromstroybank JSCB jointly with PSBCapital LLC to ensure and attract investments until Sept. 1, 2019 to organize the production of high-quality, competitive import-substituting products in the territory of the Oklon multifunctional technology park.

