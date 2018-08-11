By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said no meeting would take place between Iranian and US officials during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73), scheduled to open on September 18.

“There are no plans for any engagement with US officials (on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly),” Zarif told Tasnim on August 11.

He added that Tehran has repeatedly announced its stance noting that Americans are not “honest” and are addicted to sanctions.

The minister further ruled out that Tehran is set to receive any message from Washington via Oman or any other third party.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement achieved in Vienna in 2015 after two years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

After Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, his administration moved to re-implement the previous sanctions against Iran.

The United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran on Monday, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies.

A first set of reimposed US sanctions affect financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

A second batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.

