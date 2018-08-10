By Kamila Aliyeva

Tajikistan is analyzing the issue of joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Negmatullo Hikmatullozoda said, RIA Novosti reported.

The republic continues to study the pros and cons of joining the union, according to the Tajik minister.

“The issue of joining the EAEU is comprehensively analyzed, all the pros and cons are studied, first of all, this concerns the entry into the common market of the organization’s member countries, to which extent domestic products are competitive and meet the requirements set by the standards of the EAEU,” he said.

According to the minister, joining the EAEU requires bringing legislation, regulations, technical regulations, tariffs and customs regulations in accordance with the requirements of the union.

After Kyrgyzstan and Armenia joined the EAEU, Tajikistan expanded the range of studying issues.

“We are interested in the experience of these countries from the point of view of the interaction of “small economies” with the larger ones, such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus,” he explained.

In April 2018, Russia invited Tajikistan to become an observer country with the EAEU. The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic union of states located primarily in northern Eurasia. Functioning since 2015, the EAEU is a Russia-initiated regional political and economic bloc that aims to streamline the flow of goods and services between its member states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

