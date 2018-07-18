By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will visit Azerbaijan in August this year, Asia-Plus media group reported July 18 referring to a source in the government of Tajikistan.

"The visits of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have been scheduled for August this year," the source said.

It was reported that, a new package of agreements and contracts between the two states have been planned to be signed at the end of the visit to Azerbaijan.

Also a solid package of agreements and contracts including the agreement on strategic partnership have been planned to be signed at the end of the visit to Tashkent, the source said.

"Emomali Rahmon will take part in the next summit in Turkmenistan of the leaders of the Central Asian countries - the heads of the states-founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Fund.

