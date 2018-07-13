By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on setting up an inter-branch commission on food security, the national TV channel Altyn Asyr reported.

The document was signed in order to increase food abundance in the domestic markets of the country, regulate the export and import of food products.

The issues of limiting the volume of imports of certain types of food products and creating industries replacing the imports of these goods were considered at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in 2015.

The head of state approved the submitted proposals and noted the importance of taking practical measures to create new enterprises for producing food products based on local raw materials.

