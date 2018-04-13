By Trend

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing with Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan the possibility of building nuclear power plants in these countries, head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, TASS reports.

"We are working on it with Saudi Arabia, with Uzbekistan," he said.

The head of Rosatom expressed hope that the assistance of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Foreign Ministry will contribute to growing number of countries wishing to build power plant with the help of Russian specialists.

"We are currently in talks with the government of Uzbekistan on embarking on an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the plant," Likhachev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz