By Trend

Since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch, 3,567 terrorists have been killed in Syria’s Afrin, the Turkish General Staff said in a message March 17.

In particular, 37 terrorists have been recently killed in Afrin.

The General Staff of Turkey announced on March 13 about complete encirclement of Afrin by the Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

