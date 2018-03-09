By Trend

The latest data released by Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), shows that over 8.507 million tons of various goods were transited through Iran by 413,955 trucks in the first 11 months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20, Feb. 20, 2018).

The Iranian trucks have the main share in the transit. At least 277,812 trucks from the Islamic Republic involved in the transit to carry about 5.29 million tons of goods.

The share of the Iranian trucks was 67 percent of overall vehicles, with transiting some 62 percent of the cargos in terms of volume.

Further, some ‎49,313‎ trucks from Turkey transited ‎964,809‎ tons of goods through Iran in the 11-month period. Turkey’s share from the transit was 12 percent in terms of trucks number and 11 percent in terms of goods’ volume.

Iraqi trucks stood at the third place with a share of 10.5 percent. At least 43,542 vehicles from Iraq transited 1.203 million tons of goods through the Islamic Republic territory in the period, which makes 14 percent of the carried cargo.

Trucks from 22 countries were involved in the transit of goods via Iran in the 11-month period. The table below shows the share of the top countries from goods transit through Iran (March 20-Feb. 21, 2018).

Country Trucks number Share (%) Cargo (tons) share (%) Iran 277,812 67.11 5 291 437 62.20 Turkey 49,313 11.91 964 809 11.34 Iraq 43,542 10.52 1 203 183 14.14 Afghanistan 22,257 5.38 553 536 6.51 Azerbaijan 13,161 3.18 333 981 3.93 Turkmenistan 3,274 0.79 63 381 0.75 Tajikistan 1,906 0.46 42 473 0.50 Kyrgyzstan 1,676 0.40 34 345 0.40 Germany 305 0.07 6 394 0.08 Russia 216 0.05 3 820 0.04 Pakistan 181 0.04 4 004 0.05 Kazakhstan 105 0.03 2 204 0.03 Georgia 85 0.02 1 748 0.02 Armenia 42 0.01 616 0.01 Ukraine 28 0.01 534 0.01 Uzbekistan 18 0.00 410 0 Moldavia 18 0.00 329 0 Total 413,955 100 8 507 451 100

Other countries which had their trucks transit various goods through Iran included Belarus (7 trucks), Bulgaria (three), Netherlands (three), Romania (two) and Poland (one).

The volume of transited goods through Iran indicates an increase by 20 percent year-on-year.

About 2.596 million tons of transited goods were oil products, which is 60 percent more year-on-year.

Meanwhile some 5.91 million tons of goods transited through Iran were non-oil products.



Mazut topped the list of transited goods in the 11-month period.

In total, 1.953 million tons of mazut were transited through Iran (23 percent share from overall transited goods).

Car parts (274,727 tons), textile (243,459 tons), rice (215,183 tons), cotton (205,307 tons) and diesel (187,177 tons), tires (177,177), passenger cars (159,941 tons) and cigarettes (106,513 tons) were other top transited goods.

The UAE was the main destination of the goods transited into Iran (73,185 trucks, 1.96 million tons).

Iraq was the main source from where various products were transited to the UAE.

Some 32 border checkpoints (including 10 ports) were involved in cargo transits in the period.

