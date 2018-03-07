By Trend

Turkmenistan is creating the most important information and communications bridge not only in the Central Asian region, but also between East and West, says a message of the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the March 7 holiday of local employees of communication and transport.

“Work is effectively carried out to introduce the latest technologies into the telecommunications system, and large-scale projects are being implemented to modernize the fiber-optic communication system,” says the message.

The president noted that there are modern types of communication in the country that have become available to every citizen.

By launching the first artificial satellite into orbit, the Turkmen state provided its people with the opportunity to use various satellite communication services, as well as to offer them to foreign countries, according to the message.

The Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan previously said that as part of the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM) project, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan fiber-optic line, the construction of which started on Feb. 23, 2018, will be connected to the Caspian region through Baku (Azerbaijan), and then to the European network.

“Afghanistan can be the most effective way to provide a shorter and more reliable data transmission route between Europe and South-East Asia,” says the message.

Five international fiber-optic communication lines were docked in Turkmenistan.

These are Ashgabat-Bajigiran (Iran), Serhetabat-Herat (Afghanistan), Ymamnazar-Akin (Afghanistan), Turkmenabat-Bukhara (Uzbekistan) and Garabogaz-Fetisov (Kazakhstan).

There are two main fiber-optic systems in the country, and the projects of their construction are implemented on the basis of multi-channel DWDM technology optical systems with a capacity of 100 gigabits per second for international and local transit.

---

