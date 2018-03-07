By Trend

Italian company Carlo Maresca will build a solar power plant in central Iran.

The company signed a contract with the government-owned Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) to build a solar power plant in Garmsar Special Economic Zone in the central province of Semnan, IDRO said in a message.

During a visit to Tehran, the company’s representatives signed a contract worth‎ $100 million for construction of the power plant with a capacity of 100-megawatts in an area of 200 hectars.

The power plant will be constructed within 15 months and will provide electricity needed for industrial units located in the economic zone.

Earlier in 2016, Carlo Maresca signed an agreement with the Qeshm Free Zone Organization to build a ‎50-megawatt solar power plant in Qeshm Free Trade Zone in southern province of Hormozgan within eight months. The first phase of the power plant became operational last month.

In 2016, another Italian company, Finergy, reached an agreement with the Islamic Republic’s energy ministry to build three solar power plants in Iran’s Kerman, Yazd and Shiraz cities with a total capacity of 10 megawatt (MW) of electricity.

Iran’s power generation capacity currently stands at around 78,343 MW, some 322 MW of which accounts for renewables or 0.41 percent of the country’s total power generation capacity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz