By Trend

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has hosted a meeting with the delegation of Iran Drug Control Headquarters, the Turkmen ministry said in a message.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of informing the two countries’ citizens about changes in the legislative acts related to the customs, and, thus, preventing violations of customs rules, the message said.

During the talks, the issue of improving the information exchange system was also discussed.

Turkmenistan supplies oil products, gas, electricity and textile goods to Iran.

Iran supplies vegetables, fruits, building materials, ferrous and non-ferrous metal products, plastics, ceramics and vehicles to Turkmenistan.

The strengthening of cooperation with Iran can help expand export of Turkmen goods to many other countries through the Persian Gulf terminals, as well as through pipeline, railway infrastructure and power transmission lines.