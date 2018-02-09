By Kamila Aliyeva

Gross harvest of grain for 2017 in net weight amounted to 20.6 million tons with a yield of 14.4 centners per hectare, Kazinform reported.

Such data are given in the distributed press kit in the framework of the extended meeting of the government with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev dedicated to the results of 2017 which was held on February 9.

Last year the crop area was 21.9 million hectares, which is more by 416,000 thousand hectares compared to 2016.

At the end of the year, agricultural producers purchased 368,400 tons of subsidized fertilizers.

The total amount for subsidizing seed production was 8.5 billion tenge (2.3 times more), which were fully realized. The volume of sown elite seeds amounted to 126,000 tons that is 5.2 percent of the total volume of sown seeds.

Kazakhstan’s national company Food Contract Corporation JSC exported 120,000 tons of grain and oilseeds in the previous year.

As a result of its activities for 2017, the company exported 56,000 tons of barley to Iran, over 40,000 tons of wheat and about 600 tons of vegetable oil to China, 15,000 tons of wheat to Azerbaijan, approximately 5,000 tons of wheat to Uzbekistan, as well as around 3,000 tons of flax seeds to Belgium.

