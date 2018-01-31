By Trend

The Turkmen State Security Council has held a meeting, where information was provided on measures aimed at strengthening the material and technical base of the country’s Naval Forces, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported on January 31.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who visited the country’s Balkan province, stressed that in accordance with the neutral status, Turkmenistan consistently implements peaceful policy of good-neighborliness reflected in the purely defensive military doctrine.

In recent years, the material and technical base of the Turkmen Naval Forces has been continuously updated, with modern equipment and warships replenishing the Naval Forces of the Turkmen Defense Ministry, Berdimuhamedov noted.

All this are concrete measures aimed at strengthening the reliability of the Turkmen maritime borders, he added.

