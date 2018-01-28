By Trend

An Iranian destroyer that crashed into concrete wave breakers at a port in the Caspian Sea 18 days ago eventually sank into water on Sunday, the local media reported.

The Iranian navy’s 100-meter long warship, called Damavand, crashed at the harbor town of Bandar Anzali during stormy seas on January 10, which claimed the lives of two crew members.

The home-grown Damavand destroyer, equipped with modern radar, electronic and reconnaissance systems, was delivered to the country’s naval forces stationed in Anzali in March 2015.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz