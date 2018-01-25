By Trend:

Impressive results achieved by joint efforts during a quarter of century made it possible to raise the interstate relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to the level of strategic partnership, says a letter of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon sent to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The letter was sent on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The letter says that over the past period, the relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation have developed dynamically within various formats of partnership.

“We are firmly convinced of the subsequent development of Tajik-Turkmen relations in this vein and express our readiness to jointly take all necessary measures to more fully reveal their enormous creative potential in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples,” noted the Turkmen president.

Cooperation in the mining and oil and gas industry, energy and mineral processing, and infrastructure projects of regional importance are among the topical areas of partnership between the two countries.

---

