By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Syrian crisis, the Turkish media reported Jan. 17 referring to the diplomatic sources.

Reportedly, during a telephone conversation, Cavusoglu also discussed the possible military operations in Syria’s Afrin city against Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Syrian wing of PKK (YPG).

The telephone conversation was held on the initiative of the Russian side. Other details have not been revealed.

The Turkish Armed Forces shelled Afrin Jan. 17 morning.

According to the preliminary data, more than 30 terrorists were killed.

