By Trend

Livestock farms operating under the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources are preparing for winter, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

Canopies were repaired and veterinary measures were carried out.

The preparation for the lambing process, which will start in late February - early March, has already begun. Most of the small cattle are grown in Mary region, the biggest cattle-breeding region of Turkmenistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz