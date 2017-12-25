By Kamila Aliyeva

The Kazakh consortium of light industry enterprises – Zhasampaz – plans to supply fabrics to Uzbekistan and Belarus, Kazinform reported.

“This year we have worked fruitfully with Uzbekistan, Belarus, in particular with representatives of business communities of these states. We have plans to prepare cloths for the power structures of Uzbekistan. We plan to supply the sow - a rough fabric - to Belarus, without decorative finishing. They bought it in recent years in Uzbekistan and China. And we have an enterprise in South Kazakhstan that can produce a similar material from Kazakh cotton - we can successfully supply it to Uzbekistan and Belarus,” chairman of the executive committee of Zhasampaz consortium Gulmira Uakhitova said at the round table on the results of the light industry in 2017.

In addition to the defense order, the consortium plans to implement other projects, according to the chairman.

“There are a lot of directions in our country where Kazakhstan producers could be useful for making this or that product. We would like to master the supply of uniforms for subsoil users, uniforms for large national companies,” she noted.

Also, Zhasampaz consortium intends to pay more attention to manufacturing products for the civilian population.

“In addition, there are many directions for soft inventory. Thanks to such system orders, our enterprises will have the opportunity to develop the sphere of manufacturing products for the civilian population. We have many trends in the fashion industry, we want to go for export,” she said.

Taking into account only the companies that have just joined the consortium, the association includes 44 enterprises. These organizations joined their efforts in fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of the State in the Message to the People of Kazakhstan “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness”.

They develop production at the expense of their own investments and increase the share of local content in goods and services.

---

