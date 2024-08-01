SOCAR's President meets with executive director of ADNOC

1 August 2024 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

On July 31, 2024, the President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Development of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the work done in the direction of expanding the successful cooperation between the companies. In this regard, the importance of the agreements on "the transfer of 3% of participation in SARB and Umm Lulu fields to SOCAR" and the sale of 30% of participation in "Absheron" gas-condensate field" was emphasized.

The parties reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy transition and decarbonization and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

