Significant portion of Azerbaijan's gas supply to Europe goes to Italy
Italy has already become the most active buyer of Azerbaijani gas among European countries. This is reflected in the quarterly reports from the beginning of 2024 until now.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%