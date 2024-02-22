Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan becomes largest supplier of oil to Italy in previous year

22 February 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijan became the largest supplier of oil to Italy in 2023. According to the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, Azerbaijan will supply Italy with about 11.3 million tons of oil in 2023, which is 25% more than in 2022, Azernews reports,

