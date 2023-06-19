OPEC Secretary General visits grave of National Leader and Alley of Martyrs

19 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, came to the Alley of Honor on 18 June and paid tribute to the memory of the national leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath in front of his monument, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The guest then went to the Alley of Martyrs and visited the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrified their lives in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, laid a wreath at the monument of Eternal Flame.

---

