Gazprom, SOCAR mull development of energy co-op

8 February 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Rovshan Najaf, the president of SOCAR, met with Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom, Azernews reports per the press service of Gazprom.

According to the press service, the possible directions for the development of cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

In November 2022, it was reported that the Russian company began supplying gas to Azerbaijan under a new agreement with SOCAR, and the volume of supplies until March 2023 will be up to 1 billion cubic meters.

Notably, Gazprom supplied gas to Azerbaijan in 2000-2006 and 2017-2018. In parallel with increasing gas production from the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan stopped to purchase gas from Gazprom.

