Azerbaijan meets nearly 30% of Bulgarian natural gas needs

3 January 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The amount of Azerbaijani natural gas pumped via the Bulgaria-Greece (IGB) interconnector meets nearly 30% of Bulgarian needs, Azernews reports via Bulgarian media.

Through imported Azerbaijani gas, Bulgaria has succeeded in maintaining favorable gas prices and thus hedged the national economy against shocks.

The Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (EWRC) has endorsed the natural gas price for January in the amount of BGN179.33 per megawatt-hour (MWh), which is 22.75% more than the price of gas for December 2022.

Bulgargaz EAD will sell natural gas to final suppliers and to persons at this price, who have been issued a license for the production and transmission of thermal energy.

The mixed price includes the entire agreed amount of Azerbaijani natural gas pumped to Bulgaria through the IGB at prices agreed with Azerbaijan at the current long-term contract.

---

