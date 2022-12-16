Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's daily oil output totals 669,000 barrels

16 December 2022 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's daily oil production, including condensate, amounted to 669,000 barrels in November 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

