Friday November 18 2022

Azerbaijan's daily oil output totals 663,800 barrels

18 November 2022 14:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's daily oil production, including condensate, amounted to 663,800 barrels in October 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

