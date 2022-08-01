Aquaterra Energy awarded contract for Babek field project in Azerbaijan

1 August 2022 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore energy engineering solutions, has been awarded a high-pressure high temperature (HPHT) subsea riser contract with oil and gas operator Umid Babak Operating Company (UBOC) for the exploration of its HP well on the Babak project in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

“Aquaterra Energy will deliver its 15,000 psi subsea riser system, utilizing its AQC-SR connector range, as part of UBOC’s drilling program for the BX-01 exploration well located at the Babak field. Aquaterra Energy will provide a complete end-to-end managed service, as a fully independent riser system and connector OEM, which will be operated via a jack-up MODU, in water depth of 62 meters,” the statement reads.

The company secured the competitive tender through its early consultation and solutions-based approach. The company’s in-house team of engineering experts advised using a jack-up rig instead of a semi-submersible to maximize safety and efficiency while minimizing cost and rig-time.

“Semi-submersible rigs can suffer more downtime and can take up to 20 percent additional time to complete the same operation, as opposed to using a jack-up in shallower water depths,” the statement reads.

The system’s AQC-SR quick connectors will provide UBOC with crucial gas-tight metal-to-metal seals and a backup elastomeric seal. In addition, the ability to pressure test each connection upon make-up provides enhanced environmental reassurance against well bore fluid discharge, and gives assurance of connector integrity prior to running.

“We’re delighted to be working with UBOC on this project and to continue demonstrating our HPHT riser system expertise in locations such as Azerbaijan. We see huge potential here for our team to provide intelligently engineered solutions, whilst also supporting industry decarbonizations efforts. We’re pleased to provide a system that ensures enhanced efficiency and reduced rig time – whilst also working alongside and supporting local engineers in-country,” Aquaterra Energy’s Innovation Director Ben Cannell said.

