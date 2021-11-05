By Vafa Ismayilova

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that after a sharp rise in fuel prices worldwide, new potential buyers of natural gas from Europe have turned to Azerbaijan, Trend reported on November 5.

The minister stressed that governments and companies in the east and south of Europe have expressed interest in buying gas from Azerbaijan.

"Gas prices have skyrocketed this year as limited flows from Russia have exacerbated supply problems, and Europe is entering winter with the lowest inventory levels in at least a decade. We keep in touch with existing and potential buyers. The likelihood of concluding new sales contracts in the future is quite high," Shahbazov said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan began exporting to Europe from the Shah Deniz field through the Southern Gas Corridor gas worth $33 billion in December 2020.

“This connects the Caspian Sea region with Italy, and at the same time, the country also sells gas to neighboring Georgia and Turkey," he noted.

He noted that gas supplies to Italy, Greece and Bulgaria this year will reach almost 6.5 billion cubic meters, and in 2022 they will grow to 10 billion cubic meters.

The minister added that the gas exports are based on contracts signed in 2013.

Shahbazov said that Azerbaijan needs new sales agreements before investing in an increase in production. New opportunities for gas supplies will be discussed early next year at the annual meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor, a platform that brings together companies and governments from about 20 countries.

In addition, he said that potential development projects include, among other things, the Shafag-Asiman field.

"Depending on European demand, Azerbaijan may also support the Trans-Caspian pipeline to export Turkmen gas to the West. This requires new contracts between buyers and sellers," the minister said.

Opening the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" in the capital on November 4, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had transported over 14 billion cubic meters of gas via the Southern Gas Corridor to Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria over 10 months of the year.

He added that half of the volume was used by the European Union consumers.

"In those countries where Azerbaijani gas is delivered there is no gas crisis, there is no price crisis, and there is no freezing. So, this demonstrates that the Southern Gas Corridor is really a project of energy security of Europe," Aliyev said.

"Azerbaijan as a responsible country, as a producer and exporter now not only of oil but natural gas will play in the future very important role in the energy security issues," he added.

