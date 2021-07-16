By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan exported oil and gas worth $6.3 billion during the period between January and May 2021, local media has reported.

The cost of oil exported in this period amounted to $5.1 billion (growth by 43.6pct), while revenues from gas exports were $1.2 billion (decline of 0.1pct).

The total volume of the exported oil in Jan-May 2021 amounted to 11.7 million tons, which was 6.3 percent less compared to the same period last year.

The volume of exports increased by 34.8 percent and amounted to 7.6 billion cubic meters in the reported period.

Moreover, in 2020, Azerbaijan exported 28.3 million tons of oil worth$8.5 billion and 13.8 billion cubic meters of gas worth $2.7 billion.

Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to Georgia, Turkey and Europe for consumers in Italy, Greece and Bulgaria.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz