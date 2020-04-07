By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to send a new batch of oil to Belarus in April, local media reported.

“We plan to ship in April one batch of oil from the Georgian port of Supsa to Belarus, deputy head of the Public Relations and Event Management Department of SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told local media on April 7.

He said that the volume of this batch will be 85,000-90,000 tons. “The tanker will probably be sent on April 8 as soon as the weather improves,” Ahmadov said.

As it was earlier reported, Socar Trading (a subsidiary of SOCAR) in March delivered three consignments of oil to the Belarussian concern Belneftekhim with a total volume of about 250,000 tons via the port of Odessa and the Odessa-Brody pipeline: March 12 - 90,000 tons of Azeri Light oil arrived from Ceyhan, March 15 – 80,000 tons of Urals oil from Novorossiysk, March 24 - 80,000 tons of Azeri light oil from Supsa.

Further, oil was transported through the Odessa-Brody pipeline and then through Brody-Mozyr to the Mozyr Oil Refinery.

According to the provided information by Belneftekhim, SOCAR can transport about 1 million tons of oil to Belarus in 2020.

Oil was transported from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline in 2011. Although the contract provides for the transportation of 4 million tons of oil, the actual volume was about 900,000 tons.

Belarus purchased oil from SOCAR in 2011 and 2016. Azerbaijan also purchases Belarusian oil products.

Belneftekhim (Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry), which was established in 1997 performs a full cycle of works related to crude oil exploration and production, its transportation, refining and oil product sales.