Azerbaijan produced 34.3 million tons of oil and 32.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the period between January and December in 2019, first vice president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade has said in his newly published article.

“In January – November 2019, Azerbaijan produced 34.3 million tons of oil and 32.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. SOCAR accounted for 7 million tons of oil and 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas of this production,” Yusifzade said.

Thus, SOCAR’s share in the country’s total oil production for the 11 months of 2019 amounted to 20.4 percent, gas production - 19.3 percent.

It should be noted that in 2018, oil production in Azerbaijan reached 38,758,000 tons, natural gas – 30,592,200,000 million cubic meters.

Note that recently SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev said that over 2 billion tons of oil and around 900 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been industrially produced in Azerbaijan so far.

According to the data provided by SOCAR and the Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC), Azerbaijan exported 25,989,000 tons of crude oil in January-October this year. The volume of oil production in the ten months in 2019 was $11,956,600 million.

In January-November of the current year, $2.8 billion was allocated to the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan.

As local media reported, during the 11 months, oil and gas sector produced goods worth $16.4 billion.

Production in this sector declined by 0.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The value added in the oil and gas sector increased by 0.2 percent. About 70 percent of industrial output is produced in the mining sector.

In November, the producer price index for industrial products was 105.0 percent compared to the previous month, including 106.7 percent in the mining industry.

Last month, 34, 9000 were employed in the oil-gas sector. The nominal salary in the oil and gas sector was set at $1,800.

