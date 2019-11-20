By Rasana Gasimova

Gas export from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field, one of the largest gas developments in the world, amounted to 8 billion 376.9 million cubic meters in January-October 2019, which is 26.4 percent higher than that in the same period of 2018, the State Statistical Committee told local media.

Shah Deniz aims to increase European energy security by bringing Caspian gas resources to markets in Europe for the very first time.

The committee informed that the share of gas exports from the Shah Deniz field accounted for 38.1 percent of all gas transported through gas pipelines in January-October 2019.

According to statistics, Azerbaijan’s gas pipelines transported a total of 22 billion 4.9 million cubic meters of gas in January-October 2019 (a 17.9 percent increase).

In 2018, the export of Azerbaijani gas from Shah Deniz amounted to 8 billion 386.9 million cubic meters.

It is forecast that production at the Shah Deniz field will reach 17.39 billion cubic meters of gas in 2019. In 2018, BP produced 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas and 2.5 million tons of condensate from the Shah Deniz field.

Shah Deniz gas field is the largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan. It is situated in the South Caspian Sea, off the coast of Azerbaijan, approximately 70 kilometers (43 mi) southeast of Baku, at a depth of 600 metres (2,000 ft). The field covers approximately 860 square kilometers (330 sq mi). Stretching out over 140 square kilometers, the reservoir is similar in size and shape to Manhattan Island.

The contract for the development of the Shah Deniz field was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996. The agreement on the division of production was ratified on October 17, 1996.

The shareholders of the project are: BP (operator, 28.8 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), SOCAR (16.7 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent), NICO (10 percent), TPAO (19 percent).

Currently, gas production from the Shah Deniz field is carried out from the Alfa platform as part of Stage 1 and from the Bravo platform as part of Stage 2.

The discovery of the giant Shah Deniz field and the successful implementation of the project made Azerbaijan a country that can export a large amount of natural gas to the world.

