By Rasana Gasimova

The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, which is Azerbaijan’s only oil refinery with the daily output of 1200,000 barrels, has resumed its work after a month of planned repair, the State oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) reported in its Facebook page.

The plant stopped working on October 4 for the purpose of modernization and reconstruction of its four main technological units.

As a result of the repair, these units - a device for the primary processing of fuel for diesel and jet engines, catalytic cracking device for obtaining gasoline and liquid gases, a coking device for producing other oil products, and catalytic reforming units - have undergone a complete overhaul.

Due to the repair work in the Baku Oil Refinery, Azerkimiya Production Union had also temporarily stopped operating, as it obtains raw materials from the refinery.

The Baku Oil Refinery processed over 4.17 million tons of crude oil in January-August 2019, which is 20,000 tons higher than the target.

The modernization program helps SOCAR to remain among the most advanced refiners in the region, further improving the environmental protection and the quality of life in Azerbaijan. Established in 1976, Baku Oil Refinery processes 21 out of 24 grades of Azerbaijan crude and 15 different petroleum products.

---

