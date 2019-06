By Trend

Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying “significant” sanctions on Tehran would be announced, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.45 a barrel by 0325 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $57.80 a barrel.



