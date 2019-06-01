By Trend

Turkey's role in fostering energy security in the region and the EU has been strengthened by the completion of the first phase of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline project (TANAP), the backbone of the Southern Gas Corridor, Trend reports citing European Commission’s Turkey 2019 report.

“Very good progress has been made on security of supply. The first phase of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline project (TANAP) was completed in June 2018. The second phase, aiming to connect TANAP to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic pipeline project (TAP) is expected to be finalised according to plan by June 2019,” said the report.

The TANAP pipeline runs from the Georgian-Turkish border to the country’s western border with Greece. TANAP, together with the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which provides the transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About 6 billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, while the rest will be supplied to Europe. After the completion of the construction of TAP, gas flow to Europe will being by early 2020.

---

