By Trend

More than 87 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe is complete,Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

To date, 98 percent of pipes are laid in the ground across Greece, Albania and Italy.

Additionally:

Over 93 percent of the land along TAP’s route in Greece, Albania and Italy has been reinstated,

In Italy, works are well under way at the pipeline receiving terminal,

The compressor and metering stations are more than 85% complete,

The installation of pipes offshore continues to progress in line with the project schedule,

The project has a world class safety record with lost time frequency levels well below international norms; TAP teams have driven over 116 million kilometres and worked approximately 41 million man-hours without any major safety incident.

Luca Schieppati, TAP’s Managing Director, said that TAP matters for three main reasons. “It brings immediate benefits to our three host countries. More broadly, it will provide a degree of energy security and diversity that the wider region hasn’t had before. It’s also a key project that will facilitate Europe’s energy transition. However, we have always appreciated that beyond the macro issues, this is a construction process that must deliver tangible social and economic benefits to the communities hosting the pipeline for decades to come. We have worked hard to achieve this over the past three years and the pipeline’s positive legacy will continue long after the construction is completed.”

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

