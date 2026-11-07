President Ilham Aliyev promotes Azerbaijani military officers to higher ranks

7 November 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order promoting several servicemen of the Ministry of Defense to higher military ranks.

The order reads:

"Guided by Clause 24 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

The following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be awarded higher military ranks:

The military rank of lieutenant general:

Major General Zaur Rustamov

The military rank of major general:

Colonel Elnur Alasgarli

Colonel Hikmat Aliyev

Colonel Telman Huseynov."