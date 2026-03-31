Azerbaijan and Morocco to cooperate in science and higher education - decree
An agreement on cooperation in the field of science and higher education between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of Morocco has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the mentioned agreement was signed in Rabat on February 16, 2026.
After the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry must notify the Government of Morocco that the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement have been completed.
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