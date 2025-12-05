Hikmet Hajiyev meets NATO’s South Caucasus representative in Baku

5 December 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, held a meeting with Alexander Vinnikov, Head of the NATO Office for the South Caucasus.

Azernews reports, citing the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan, that the discussions between the sides were productive and focused on strengthening cooperation.

According to the information, Alexander Vinnikov arrived in Baku this week to continue consultations on the future development of NATO–Azerbaijan relations, as well as regional security issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, Vinnikov delivered a keynote speech on the NATO–Azerbaijan partnership at an international conference dedicated to NATO’s military education enhancement program and its role in supporting defense and security reforms.

The delegation also held meetings with local think tanks, NATO member state ambassadors, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan.

The visit was organized with the support of the embassies of Slovakia and Sweden in Baku, which serve as NATO contact point embassies in Azerbaijan for 2025–2026.