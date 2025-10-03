President Ilham Aliyev highly values exchange of views with Iraqi counterpart in New York
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Iraq Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on the occasion of Iraq’s national holiday, Azernews reports.
In his letter, the Azerbaijani President highly valued his recent meeting and exchange of views with the Iraqi President in New York.
“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq relations and to fully realize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.
