Expired ammunition to be destroyed in Pirəkəşkül and Ağdərə
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry announced that expired and unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed between September 1–5 in Pirəkəşkül and Ağdərə, Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, the disposal process will be carried out in compliance with all safety regulations at a training ground near Pirəkəşkül settlement and at a training center near Ağdərə.
Authorities emphasized that residents should not be alarmed by the sound of explosions during the disposal operations.
“We urge the population not to panic over the sounds of detonations and stress that there is no cause for concern,” the ministry stated.
The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safe disposal of outdated and unfit-for-use military munitions.
