Azerbaijan awards Hijran Huseynova Order "For Service to Motherland" - decree

12 August 2025 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Hijran Huseynova holds the esteemed position of professor and is a prominent figure in Azerbaijani politics, currently presiding as the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic.

According to the decree, Hijran Huseynova was awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 1st degree for her services in public and political life in Azerbaijan.

Hijran Huseynova has received the Order "For Service to the Motherland", Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!