Azerbaijan joins CIS joint emergency response training in Russia [PHOTOS]

24 May 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the decision made at the 36th meeting of the Interstate Council on Natural and Man-Made Emergencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a joint emergency response training was held on May 19–23, 2025, at the Noginsk Rescue Center of Russia’s Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Natural Disasters, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, the country was represented by its International Search and Rescue Team, which took part in the joint drills focused on "eliminating the consequences of an earthquake accompanied by large-scale destruction." Azerbaijan dispatched a 30-member team and five specialized vehicles to participate in the multinational exercise.

The training emphasized rapid mobilization to the affected area, deployment of tent camps, setting up coordination centers, reconnaissance operations for safety, building stabilization, and complex search-and-rescue missions—both at heights and under debris. The Azerbaijani team also utilized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and modern communication tools to enhance situational awareness and coordination.

Another key focus of the exercise was the implementation of simplified border crossing and customs procedures, a crucial component for effective cross-border disaster response.

Participants also attended seminars covering the use of UAVs in emergency response, psychological support, emergency communications, diving operations, and the coordination of canine units. The training concluded with an evaluation session, during which standout participants were recognized with awards by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.