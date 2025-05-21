Azerbaijan promotes right to equality through new Ombudsman-led social video initiative

21 May 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A new social video clip aimed at promoting the right to equality and combating discrimination has been launched as part of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's public awareness efforts, Azernews reports.

Prepared at the initiative of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, the video underscores that the right to equality and equal legal treatment is a fundamental principle enshrined in both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Azerbaijan's national legislation. The campaign is part of a broader effort to protect and promote human rights in the country.

The Ombudsman's Office, mandated to uphold the rights and freedoms outlined in the Constitution and international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party, emphasized the importance of raising public consciousness in this domain.

The video stresses that multiculturalism and multi-ethnicity are core values in Azerbaijani society, and that no individual should face discrimination based on gender, race, criminal record, disability, age, religion, or other protected characteristics. It also reiterates that men and women share equal rights and responsibilities, particularly within the family structure.

To view the video, follow this link: https://bit.ly/4ks3hor.