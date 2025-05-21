President: We place special significance on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor

21 May 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

“Work is underway on a project for a single digital platform to streamline transport operations and trade between the Caspian ports. With a fleet of over 50 trade vessels, Azerbaijan provides important transit services for the Turkic states,” the head of state added.

“We place special significance on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, according to Azernews .

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!