President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of South Africa

27 April 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of South Africa – Freedom Day.

I believe that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Africa, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 April 2025