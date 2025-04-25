Baku hosts second day of Space Technology Conference STC2025 [PHOTOS]

25 April 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The second day of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) has officially commenced in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is being hosted by the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos).

As on the first day, the conference agenda continues to focus on key topics such as "Earth Observation for Sustainable Regional Development," "The Role of Satellite Communication in Central Eurasia," and "Innovation and Investment in the Space Industry."

On the opening day, Azercosmos signed several memorandums of understanding with leading companies in the field. Further agreements in the space sector are expected to be signed today as well.

This prestigious event has brought together over 400 participants representing 112 organizations from 35 countries. Delegates from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North and South America, as well as Africa, are taking part in the conference, reflecting its truly global scope.