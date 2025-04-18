President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, over the death of his father, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. Çavuşoğlu,
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of your father, Osman Çavuşoğlu — a profound loss for your family.
In this time of sorrow, I share in your grief and extend my deepest condolences to you and all the members of your family, wishing you patience.
May Allah rest his soul in peace," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!